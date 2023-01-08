Eight held for stabbing history-sheeter to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight, including two women, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter near Pulianthope on Friday. The deceased, identified as Mano (27), was allegedly stabbed to death when he confronted the suspects for attacking his relatives. Mano’s wife also sustained injuries when she tried to rescue her husband.

According to the Pulianthope police, the arrested were identified Ajith alias Sasikumar, Thiruna alias Thirunaukkarasu (26), Appu alias Ajay (22), Arun, Revathi (32), Devi (32), Vetri (25) and Pillanraj (69). The two women were the wives of Korukkupet Maari, a history-sheeter currently in prison. Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu were Maari’s close aides and the others were believed to be part of Maari’s gang.

In 2021, Mano had an altercation with Sasikumar and allegedly injured him severely. On Friday, two men who were Mano’s relatives were attacked by Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu following an argument. When Mano got wind of this, he, along with his wife, went to the spot and confronted Sasikumar and Thirunaukkarasu.

An argument broke out and Sasikumar allegedly attacked Mano with a knife. When he collapsed, Mano’s wife pleaded with the duo to let her husband go. They then attacked her too. Hearing her screams, passersby rushed to the spot and took Mano and his wife to Government Stanley Hospital. The doctors there declared Mano dead on arrival.The police sent Mano’s body for postmortem examination and registered a case. Mano had nearly 40 cases registered against him.

