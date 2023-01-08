Man hospitalised after being set on fire by friend dies

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An attempted murder case was altered into a murder case after the victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the city on Thursday, nearly two months after he was allegedly set ablaze by his friend. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in November. According to the Pulianthope police, the accused, Basheer Ahmed (21) of Vyasarpadi, allegedly set friend Rajesh (23) of Pulianthope on fire in an inebriated state on November 13. Rajesh was asleep in a van at Pulianthope.

