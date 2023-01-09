13 arrested in clash between fishers in TN's in Thiruvallur district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a clash among fishermen at Pazhaverkadu in Thiruvallur district, seven people were injured and 13 arrested on Saturday. Nearly 500 police personnel have been deployed in and around the sensitive areas, police said.

According to Thirupalaivanam police, the latest clash is the result of an ongoing altercation between the fishermen of Gunung Kuppam and others, namely Naduvur Madha Kuppam, Aandi Kuppam, and Kottai Kuppam. Fishermen of Gunung Kuppam used nets meant for seas in Pulicat lake, which is said to deprive others of a big catch because of the size of the nets. This led to a clash and the district collector intervened, issuing guidelines on the usage of different types of nets, in addition to allocating spaces for fishing.

On Saturday, as Kottai Kuppam fishermen were fishing in the lake, they found Gunung Kuppam fishermen fishing outside of their allotted place. An argument broke out and subsequently a scuffle after Naduvur Madha Kupam fishermen came to the spot. Seven Naduvur Madha Kupam fishermen were injured, and were sent to Government Stanley Hospital.

Based on complaints from both parties, police arrested 13 people. Ponneri tahsildar and Gummidipoondi DSP conducted an inquiry.

