Home Cities Chennai

Covid-19 adds to space crunch in Chennai's cemeteries

After surge in deaths during pandemic, graveyard caretakers in parts of city await new land allocation from the corporation.

Published: 09th January 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

The 300-year-old St Mary’s Church cemetery is short on space and now accepts only one or two fresh burials a year | r satish babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Most cemeteries in the city are weighed down by space crunch and the more number of deaths recorded during the pandemic only exacerbated the situation.

Recently, the corporation’s health standing committee inspected the privately maintained Christian cemetery in ward 124 of Teynampet zone at the request of Our Lady of Guidance Church. After an inspection, the cemetery, which spans around six acres, was declared unfit for fresh burials due to lack of space and residents were advised to approach other corporation cemeteries.

S Bosco Alangar Raj, secretary of The Madras Cemeteries Board Trust said the Kasimedu Christian cemetery is also marching towards a similar fate, having met with around 200 burials in a month during the peak of Covid-19 in 2021.

“We expect it to reach its full capacity within six months. We, not only carry out burials of all denominations of Christians but we also did not send back even a single body during Covid-19 in Kasimedu in the hopes that the government will see fit to allocate us a fresh piece of land by the time it reaches full capacity,” said Alangar Raj.

He added that they were only seeking land on the outskirts, in areas like Ponnamallee, Madhavaram or Karapakkam, where 6x3 feet plots may be marked and reserved for new burials. With a freshly allocated five-acre plot, they can run the cemetery smoothly for the next 10-15 years, he said.

At Kilpauk, fresh burials have already been stopped. While a multi-tier vault system is in place in Kilpauk, it got filled nearly six years ago. Although the vault was set to be unsealed in 2020 after the lapse of 14 years as mandated, it was delayed due to the pandemic. The board has written to the city health officer to inspect so that the vault can be reopened.

Near Pallavan house, the caretaker of a cemetery managed by St Mary’s Church said, “We only accept one or two fresh burials in a year. Most Christian cemeteries in the city including the one in Pattinampakkam are full,” he said.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, the corporation, in November, halved the mandated time for opening the graves with coffins for reburials from 14 years to seven and for graves without coffins, to a year of burial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp