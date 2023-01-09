Service rules for CMDA staff passed after 30 years

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After more than 30 years, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will now have new service rules after the state government gave its nod to the proposed draft service rules.

It is, however, learnt that the CMDA employees’ association has submitted a representation to CMDA minister P K Sekar Babu against the new service rules.

One of the points of contention is the clause about the deputation of employees from the state or union government or state public sector undertakings or other institutions. Sources said it could mean that employees from other states or organisations can be deputed here, thereby hurting the job prospect of locals. It could impact the promotion of the current staff. There are other clauses, which the association does not agree with and raised objections, said sources.

It was in 1992 that CMDA amended the service rules, which govern the recruitment and service of the officers and staff. But a failure to notify it has led to occasional bending of the rules and also confusion. The service rules were later amended in 2000, 2004, 2007 and 2014 but could not be implemented. The draft rules of 2021 which were accepted by the government last December allegedly lacked transparency as the views of employees were not taken into view. Meanwhile, a G.O. was passed on December 16, 2022, and the new service rules came into effect on January 1.

CHENNAI: After more than 30 years, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will now have new service rules after the state government gave its nod to the proposed draft service rules. It is, however, learnt that the CMDA employees’ association has submitted a representation to CMDA minister P K Sekar Babu against the new service rules. One of the points of contention is the clause about the deputation of employees from the state or union government or state public sector undertakings or other institutions. Sources said it could mean that employees from other states or organisations can be deputed here, thereby hurting the job prospect of locals. It could impact the promotion of the current staff. There are other clauses, which the association does not agree with and raised objections, said sources. It was in 1992 that CMDA amended the service rules, which govern the recruitment and service of the officers and staff. But a failure to notify it has led to occasional bending of the rules and also confusion. The service rules were later amended in 2000, 2004, 2007 and 2014 but could not be implemented. The draft rules of 2021 which were accepted by the government last December allegedly lacked transparency as the views of employees were not taken into view. Meanwhile, a G.O. was passed on December 16, 2022, and the new service rules came into effect on January 1.