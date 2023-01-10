Multiplex at Chennai airport likely to be opened by Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air passengers on transit could soon make good use of their time by watching movies at the multiplex set up on the multi-level car parking lot at the Chennai airport.

Officials said the cinema facility will open once its licence gets approved from the authorities. “The licence of PVR Cinemas could be approved during Pongal or immediately after that,” they said. The multi-Level car parking started functioning on December 4. It is constructed at the airport’s city side, flanking the metro station and can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 2,000 cars.

The parking facility will also have a shopping mall. The mall is likely to be opened by mid-February. Many transit passengers who travel to Chennai airport have to wait for long hours, and during this period the new amenities will make their stay pleasant, sources added. The car-parking facility has a five-screen multiplexe, two food courts, retail shops, bars and restaurants.

CHENNAI: Air passengers on transit could soon make good use of their time by watching movies at the multiplex set up on the multi-level car parking lot at the Chennai airport. Officials said the cinema facility will open once its licence gets approved from the authorities. “The licence of PVR Cinemas could be approved during Pongal or immediately after that,” they said. The multi-Level car parking started functioning on December 4. It is constructed at the airport’s city side, flanking the metro station and can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 2,000 cars. The parking facility will also have a shopping mall. The mall is likely to be opened by mid-February. Many transit passengers who travel to Chennai airport have to wait for long hours, and during this period the new amenities will make their stay pleasant, sources added. The car-parking facility has a five-screen multiplexe, two food courts, retail shops, bars and restaurants.