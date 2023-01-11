Home Cities Chennai

CDE programme on children’s anesthesia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry at Saveetha Dental College hosted a Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme on full mouth rehabilitation under general anesthesia. The programme, titled ‘Gain with no Pain - Edition X’, focused on the unique benefits of using general anesthesia for children’s dental treatment.

The course included both lectures and hands-on workshops and was certified for 12 DCI credit points. It was attended by 11 participants, including postgraduates, faculty members, and private practitioners from around the country. During the programme, participants had the opportunity to observe and assist with real-time dental treatment under general anesthesia, supervised by a team of experts.

During the CDE programme on full mouth rehabilitation under general anesthesia, all participants had the chance to treat children under the supervision of the team of experts. In addition to supervising the treatments, the experts also provided guidance and valuable information to the participants about the procedures being performed in the operating theater.

The hands-on nature of the programme gave the participants the confidence to recommend general anesthesia as a treatment option for patients who require multiple dental procedures.

The series of ‘Gain with no Pain’ workshops has trained over 200 dentists across the country, and they have begun using this treatment modality in their practices. The benefits of full mouth rehabilitation under general anesthesia in appropriate cases outweigh the minimal risks and costs involved.

