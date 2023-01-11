Entrepreneurship summit at MOP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day national-level entrepreneurship summit, Ignite -2023, got underway at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday. The summit was inaugurated by the guest of honour Sriram V, entrepreneur and writer.

On the first day, Swabhimaan Awards for 30 under 30 were presented. At least 30 alumnae who are running their start-ups were felicitated. “It is with pride that our college has instituted the ‘30 Under 30’ awards,” said principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

On Tuesday, six technical sessions will be held. Experts will speak on topics such as My Entrepreneurial Journey - Path less travelled, 3 Secrets to stay Relevant and Extraordinary in Business, Creating an Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, Carving a Niche in the Entrepreneurial World, Design thinking, Creativity and Innovation for Sustainable Entrepreneurship.

The summit will be attended by 350 students from over 25 colleges. Besides, budding entrepreneurs and educators will also participate in the event. Over 25 teams from various colleges have registered for the competition. On Wednesday, the 30 Swabhimaan award winners will talk about their entrepreneurial journey.

