Home Cities Chennai

Entrepreneurship summit at MOP

On the first day, Swabhimaan Awards for 30 under 30 were presented. At least 30 alumnae who are running their start-ups were felicitated.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Author Sriram V speaks at the inauguration of national-level entrepreneurship summit at MOP Vaishnav College in Nungambakkam on Tuesday | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The two-day national-level entrepreneurship summit, Ignite -2023, got underway at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday. The summit was inaugurated by the guest of honour Sriram V, entrepreneur and writer.

On the first day, Swabhimaan Awards for 30 under 30 were presented. At least 30 alumnae who are running their start-ups were felicitated. “It is with pride that our college has instituted the ‘30 Under 30’ awards,” said principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

On Tuesday, six technical sessions will be held. Experts will speak on topics such as My Entrepreneurial Journey - Path less travelled, 3 Secrets to stay Relevant and Extraordinary in Business, Creating an Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, Carving a Niche in the Entrepreneurial World, Design thinking, Creativity and Innovation for Sustainable Entrepreneurship.

The summit will be attended by 350 students from over 25 colleges. Besides, budding entrepreneurs and educators will also participate in the event. Over 25 teams from various colleges have registered for the competition. On Wednesday, the 30 Swabhimaan award winners will talk about their entrepreneurial journey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp