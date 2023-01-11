Medical lab at Diha Clinic gets NABL accreditation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Diha Clinic, Nanganallur, reached a new milestone as its medical laboratory was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board (NABL), which is a part of Quality Council of India, as per ISO 15189:2012. This is a national recognition for quality and reliability. The multi-speciality clinic brings high-quality healthcare at a reasonable cost to Nanganallur and surrounding areas.

It is a not-for-profit clinic, set up by Diha Trust and offers quality treatment and diagnostic support across 10 specialties. Other services include X-Ray, ECG, Echo, Ultrasound, Laboratory and Master Health Checkups. It’s home services including blood tests, physiotherapy & child vaccinations.

Srinivasa Gopalan, founder of Diha Trust that manages Diha Clinic, said “We are committed to delivering high quality healthcare and top-class diagnostic facilities to the people, and the NABL accreditation is a validation of that.

It speaks volumes about our quality standards and will certainly enhance the trust customers have in us. Diha is our response to a fractured healthcare market, where patients constantly tussle between quality and affordability. We offer quality treatment with a spirit of compassion and well-being. Diha’s vision is to touch a million lives in a positive way.”

