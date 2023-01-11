The curious case of curriculum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The older we get — and more exposed to the real world — we tend to wonder why we didn’t learn certain topics in school. There is so much that comes from real-world experiences but perhaps some of it could be learned earlier in life. The Tamil Nadu state government shares the same sentiment and empowers inclusivity as it decides to include LGBTQIA+ in school curricula. While many welcome this gesture, there is more we can do to open the young minds of Tamil Nadu and encourage a well-rounded process of thought. People from various communities share with Sahana Iyer what they hope to see changed in the school curriculum in 2023.

Sanhita Basu Ghose, director, Konarak Odissi Dance Academy

As a professional Odissi dancer, teacher and painter for decades, I deeply feel that classical dance and music play a major role in a child’s mental and physical development. I think that it should be a part of the educational curriculum. But instead of introducing it to children at the end of the day, when they are tired, we should have classes in the middle of the school day. Say, before lunch. That can give them some time to destress from the heavy academic day and get some exercise in. As a teacher for over three decades, I have noticed the happiness on the faces of the students when they have to get into costume, put on make-up and perform.

N Ramachandran, visual artist

As an artist, I always felt our society’s lack of art appreciation, critical analysis and engagement in the happening. It has to be initiated from the childhood level and school curriculum must be inclusive of the ‘Art Appreciation’ as a mandatory subject. Perhaps visiting museums, art galleries, monuments with professionals who can walk them through the space/ works/monuments would help them have a deeper understanding. Crafts/ craftsmanship is an integral part of India in its diversity. These works have to be critically approached and applied in everyday life and maybe taught to students so it can make a better understanding of the materials and matter.

Anitha Pottamkulam, Director - Culture, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum

Art and cultural education have significant benefits for children. And exploring art, heritage and culture has measurable positive impacts. Art education sparks the imagination, teaches them to work collaboratively and individually, and rewards curiosity. They love to experiment and they develop an identity that helps them to articulate with confidence. I call it a superpower. At DakshinaChitra we have seen that, in many instances, the children who are brought by the schools on field trips go back home and bring their parents along on another visit. What more validation do we need of the allure and power of cultural education.

Shalin Maria Lawrence, writer/activist

Including caste studies in the school syllabus is crucial to maintain equality in society and to end discrimination and violence against the oppressed. The foundation of the caste system, the varnashrama, and how religion plays a major role in safeguarding the caste system has to be included in the syllabus. The systematic oppression of the Dalits for the last 3,000 years in the subcontinent has been analysed, social capital and different forms of caste oppression, reservation on affirmative actions in the country and there should be a full analysis on why reservation is used by different set of people in this country, as well as how the upper and dominant caste can unlearn their caste based culture and practices.

Karpagam Mayavan, advocate of the High court of Madras, disability rights activist.

The school curriculum should contain specific topics on people with disability and their rights, the importance of inclusivity and accessibility etc. Exposing the child to such sensitive topics and creating awareness at a young age could help build an inclusive society with reduced discrimination and harassment towards people with disability. The disability model is fast moving from human rights model to a capabilities approach, for a child with special needs, education is not about marks and grades, but to improve life skills and social behaviour. School curriculum for such kids should be flexible and designed in ways to improve specific capabilities of the child, rather than grading the child.

Sayantan Dey, gymnastics coach

When it comes to sports, in 2023, I would like to see a change in terms of infrastructure. No school in Tamil Nadu has adequate infrastructure for gymnasts. In any school that we visit to teach the students, there is only a mat and small equipment. To develop the children’s skills, we need an apparatus, balancing beam and such but no school has it. It would be nice to see this change this year.

SK Thanigaivelan, founder-managing trustee,Victory Sports Foundation

School curriculum should include sports syllabus as a main subject from Classes 6-12. And you can grade it as a practical mark. It’s also important to provide sports related career guidance programmes in school. Furthermore, there should be a set fund for sports coaching aside from the money for infrastructure and equipment.

Avinash S, queer teacher

We may introduce children to stories with characters having varied pronouns and stories which break gender stereotypes. I do not see a need to introduce the ideas of LGBTQIA+ as such but bring them alive in stories and discussions in literature & theatre. A challenge is that some teachers may misguide the children if they do not believe in LGBTQIA+. This emphasises the need for awareness during training programmes.

Radzz, queer teacher

The LGBTQIA inclusion in curriculum will benefit ‘gender outlaws’, those who don’t subscribe to binary gender norms. It’ll also help normalise gender non-conformity and save them from bullying. As a queer student who’s been a victim of harassment and a queer teacher who wants to prevent further such harassment, I think it is important that sensitisation programmes happen at school that help visibly queer people. We need to create a comprehensive and intricate curriculum with updated information about the LGBTQIA+ community. Misinformation should be dispelled and these topics should be explained in lucid vocabulary.

Janmesh, queer student

The LGBTQIA+ has been fighting for years for exposure. Queer interpretations of literature should be regarded as equally valid as their straight counterparts and they/them pronouns should be used instead of using he/she. Primary school students need to be taught about different family structures and that they are valid too. We need to make students aware that being queer, non-binary and having a same-sex attraction is not unnatural or offensive. In Social Studies, students need to be taught how queer people and allies went through trials to decriminalise same-sex attraction and are still fighting for equal rights. We should also acknowledge notable queer activists from history and the present day.

Krishnakumar TK, historian

It is high time to change the schoollevel curriculum on history and heritage. History textbooks should give equal importance to all parts of our country. Secondly, instead of focusing on dates, names or battles, the textbooks should focus on what we infer from historical events. Students should be encouraged to build their insights. An expert should take the students for heritage walks. Also, students can give their practical exams on the live historic sites. It makes the exams more lively, exciting and practically applicable.

CHENNAI: The older we get — and more exposed to the real world — we tend to wonder why we didn’t learn certain topics in school. There is so much that comes from real-world experiences but perhaps some of it could be learned earlier in life. The Tamil Nadu state government shares the same sentiment and empowers inclusivity as it decides to include LGBTQIA+ in school curricula. While many welcome this gesture, there is more we can do to open the young minds of Tamil Nadu and encourage a well-rounded process of thought. People from various communities share with Sahana Iyer what they hope to see changed in the school curriculum in 2023. Sanhita Basu Ghose, director, Konarak Odissi Dance Academy As a professional Odissi dancer, teacher and painter for decades, I deeply feel that classical dance and music play a major role in a child’s mental and physical development. I think that it should be a part of the educational curriculum. But instead of introducing it to children at the end of the day, when they are tired, we should have classes in the middle of the school day. Say, before lunch. That can give them some time to destress from the heavy academic day and get some exercise in. As a teacher for over three decades, I have noticed the happiness on the faces of the students when they have to get into costume, put on make-up and perform. N Ramachandran, visual artist As an artist, I always felt our society’s lack of art appreciation, critical analysis and engagement in the happening. It has to be initiated from the childhood level and school curriculum must be inclusive of the ‘Art Appreciation’ as a mandatory subject. Perhaps visiting museums, art galleries, monuments with professionals who can walk them through the space/ works/monuments would help them have a deeper understanding. Crafts/ craftsmanship is an integral part of India in its diversity. These works have to be critically approached and applied in everyday life and maybe taught to students so it can make a better understanding of the materials and matter. Anitha Pottamkulam, Director - Culture, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum Art and cultural education have significant benefits for children. And exploring art, heritage and culture has measurable positive impacts. Art education sparks the imagination, teaches them to work collaboratively and individually, and rewards curiosity. They love to experiment and they develop an identity that helps them to articulate with confidence. I call it a superpower. At DakshinaChitra we have seen that, in many instances, the children who are brought by the schools on field trips go back home and bring their parents along on another visit. What more validation do we need of the allure and power of cultural education. Shalin Maria Lawrence, writer/activist Including caste studies in the school syllabus is crucial to maintain equality in society and to end discrimination and violence against the oppressed. The foundation of the caste system, the varnashrama, and how religion plays a major role in safeguarding the caste system has to be included in the syllabus. The systematic oppression of the Dalits for the last 3,000 years in the subcontinent has been analysed, social capital and different forms of caste oppression, reservation on affirmative actions in the country and there should be a full analysis on why reservation is used by different set of people in this country, as well as how the upper and dominant caste can unlearn their caste based culture and practices. Karpagam Mayavan, advocate of the High court of Madras, disability rights activist. The school curriculum should contain specific topics on people with disability and their rights, the importance of inclusivity and accessibility etc. Exposing the child to such sensitive topics and creating awareness at a young age could help build an inclusive society with reduced discrimination and harassment towards people with disability. The disability model is fast moving from human rights model to a capabilities approach, for a child with special needs, education is not about marks and grades, but to improve life skills and social behaviour. School curriculum for such kids should be flexible and designed in ways to improve specific capabilities of the child, rather than grading the child. Sayantan Dey, gymnastics coach When it comes to sports, in 2023, I would like to see a change in terms of infrastructure. No school in Tamil Nadu has adequate infrastructure for gymnasts. In any school that we visit to teach the students, there is only a mat and small equipment. To develop the children’s skills, we need an apparatus, balancing beam and such but no school has it. It would be nice to see this change this year. SK Thanigaivelan, founder-managing trustee,Victory Sports Foundation School curriculum should include sports syllabus as a main subject from Classes 6-12. And you can grade it as a practical mark. It’s also important to provide sports related career guidance programmes in school. Furthermore, there should be a set fund for sports coaching aside from the money for infrastructure and equipment. Avinash S, queer teacher We may introduce children to stories with characters having varied pronouns and stories which break gender stereotypes. I do not see a need to introduce the ideas of LGBTQIA+ as such but bring them alive in stories and discussions in literature & theatre. A challenge is that some teachers may misguide the children if they do not believe in LGBTQIA+. This emphasises the need for awareness during training programmes. Radzz, queer teacher The LGBTQIA inclusion in curriculum will benefit ‘gender outlaws’, those who don’t subscribe to binary gender norms. It’ll also help normalise gender non-conformity and save them from bullying. As a queer student who’s been a victim of harassment and a queer teacher who wants to prevent further such harassment, I think it is important that sensitisation programmes happen at school that help visibly queer people. We need to create a comprehensive and intricate curriculum with updated information about the LGBTQIA+ community. Misinformation should be dispelled and these topics should be explained in lucid vocabulary. Janmesh, queer student The LGBTQIA+ has been fighting for years for exposure. Queer interpretations of literature should be regarded as equally valid as their straight counterparts and they/them pronouns should be used instead of using he/she. Primary school students need to be taught about different family structures and that they are valid too. We need to make students aware that being queer, non-binary and having a same-sex attraction is not unnatural or offensive. In Social Studies, students need to be taught how queer people and allies went through trials to decriminalise same-sex attraction and are still fighting for equal rights. We should also acknowledge notable queer activists from history and the present day. Krishnakumar TK, historian It is high time to change the schoollevel curriculum on history and heritage. History textbooks should give equal importance to all parts of our country. Secondly, instead of focusing on dates, names or battles, the textbooks should focus on what we infer from historical events. Students should be encouraged to build their insights. An expert should take the students for heritage walks. Also, students can give their practical exams on the live historic sites. It makes the exams more lively, exciting and practically applicable.