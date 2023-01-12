Home Cities Chennai

French cruise ship arrives in Chennai from Trincomalee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MV LE CHAMPLAIN, a French flag cruise ship arrived at the Chennai Port with 118 crew and 108 passengers from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka. The ship is set to sail to Trincomalee, Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The tour operators informed that the passengers have plans to visit St Fort George Museum, Santhome Cathedral, Kapaleeswarar Temple and Dakshin Chitra. Sunil Paliwal, chairperson, Chennai Port Authority emphasised the historical importance of the port and the role played to promote international cruise tourism in India.

He specified the various facilitating measures undertaken by the central and state governments, Vessel Agent GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited and other agencies. He hoped that with the modernised cruise terminal, the port will attract more cruise vessels in post-pandemic period. 

