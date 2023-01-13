Chennai: Nigerians swindle Rs 2.5 crore from co-op bank, held

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Nigerian nationals arrested by the cybercrime police in Delhi for stealing `2.5 crore from the state cooperative bank had gained access to the server using Keyloggers - NG ROK and Sweet 32.

The arrested accused are O Ekene Godwin (37) and C Augustine (42). They entered India two years ago on a business visa. Since August 2022, they have been sending phishing e-mails to cooperative banks across the country and allegedly managed to steal from 10 different banks.

The arrest was made by a team led by inspector T Vinoth Kumar of the cybercrime wing. Speaking to TNIE, Vinoth Kumar said, “As the name suggests, Keylogger is used to gain access to a keyboard. When a bank staff clicked on the phishing e-mail, the embedded software got installed. The duo monitored the system for four months before transferring the money,” said Vinoth Kumar.

To avoid virus attacks, computers with core banking system (CBS) usually does not have internet. However, the duo managed to find one CBS unit that had an internet connection and sent a phishing mail to the state cooperative bank in Mannady, said the police. “While all the IP addresses were cloned or made to bounce off, we were able to trace one id to Delhi. A team was sent and they stayed put in Uttam Nagar,” said the police.

The Nigerians had transferred almost all the swindled money to a Nigerian bank. They had kept a only minimum amount to pay for rent, food and other expenses. “They transferred the money to at least 32 different bank accounts. We tracked some of those accounts and monitored them. When the accused withdrew money from ATMs, we identified them through the CCTV footage,” said Vinoth Kumar. The special team picked up the duo on January 8 and they would be brought to Chennai soon.

