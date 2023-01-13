Home Cities Chennai

Colours take centrestage as kings and queens of arts feted

More than 28.53 lakh students of classes 6 to 12 from 13,210 government schools had participated in over 206 competitions held at three levels - block, district and state.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

School students stage a performance during the art and cultural festival at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nehru indoor stadium was packed with hundreds of students from government schools across the state, as awards were distributed to the winners of the arts and culture festival conducted by the school education department. 

Winners performed on the stage, entertaining the students. Adding to the extravaganza, a small exhibition displaying best artworks also featured at the venue. Eight students - four boys and four girls - were awarded the ‘Kalaiyarasan’ and ‘Kalaiyarasi’ awards by Chief Minister MK Stalin. 

More than 28.53 lakh students of classes 6 to 12 from 13,210 government schools had participated in over 206 competitions held at three levels - block, district and state. “Integrating arts and culture in school education will help improve the thinking capacity of the students. They will help improve decision-making skills, and confidence. In order to train the students in arts, the school education department has prepared a schedule, and is implementing it. The top 20 students who participated in these competitions will be taken abroad,” said Stalin while speaking at the event.

VA Sanjit Eswar, a class 7 student of Thoothukudi Corporation School, who bagged the ‘Kalaiarasan’ title said, “I won it for English poetry recital. The title is a big recognition, and will encourage me read more sonnets by Shakesphere,” he said. 

However, some students were disappointed that they didn’t get the chance to go on stage to receive the awards, as there were over 700 students who emerged victorious in various competitions. “It’s disappointing that I couldn’t get on the stage and receive the prize from the CM,” said a student.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Youth Welfare Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and several top officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp