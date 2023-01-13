Colours take centrestage as kings and queens of arts feted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nehru indoor stadium was packed with hundreds of students from government schools across the state, as awards were distributed to the winners of the arts and culture festival conducted by the school education department.

Winners performed on the stage, entertaining the students. Adding to the extravaganza, a small exhibition displaying best artworks also featured at the venue. Eight students - four boys and four girls - were awarded the ‘Kalaiyarasan’ and ‘Kalaiyarasi’ awards by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

More than 28.53 lakh students of classes 6 to 12 from 13,210 government schools had participated in over 206 competitions held at three levels - block, district and state. “Integrating arts and culture in school education will help improve the thinking capacity of the students. They will help improve decision-making skills, and confidence. In order to train the students in arts, the school education department has prepared a schedule, and is implementing it. The top 20 students who participated in these competitions will be taken abroad,” said Stalin while speaking at the event.

VA Sanjit Eswar, a class 7 student of Thoothukudi Corporation School, who bagged the ‘Kalaiarasan’ title said, “I won it for English poetry recital. The title is a big recognition, and will encourage me read more sonnets by Shakesphere,” he said.

However, some students were disappointed that they didn’t get the chance to go on stage to receive the awards, as there were over 700 students who emerged victorious in various competitions. “It’s disappointing that I couldn’t get on the stage and receive the prize from the CM,” said a student.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Youth Welfare Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and several top officials were present.

CHENNAI: The Nehru indoor stadium was packed with hundreds of students from government schools across the state, as awards were distributed to the winners of the arts and culture festival conducted by the school education department. Winners performed on the stage, entertaining the students. Adding to the extravaganza, a small exhibition displaying best artworks also featured at the venue. Eight students - four boys and four girls - were awarded the ‘Kalaiyarasan’ and ‘Kalaiyarasi’ awards by Chief Minister MK Stalin. More than 28.53 lakh students of classes 6 to 12 from 13,210 government schools had participated in over 206 competitions held at three levels - block, district and state. “Integrating arts and culture in school education will help improve the thinking capacity of the students. They will help improve decision-making skills, and confidence. In order to train the students in arts, the school education department has prepared a schedule, and is implementing it. The top 20 students who participated in these competitions will be taken abroad,” said Stalin while speaking at the event. VA Sanjit Eswar, a class 7 student of Thoothukudi Corporation School, who bagged the ‘Kalaiarasan’ title said, “I won it for English poetry recital. The title is a big recognition, and will encourage me read more sonnets by Shakesphere,” he said. However, some students were disappointed that they didn’t get the chance to go on stage to receive the awards, as there were over 700 students who emerged victorious in various competitions. “It’s disappointing that I couldn’t get on the stage and receive the prize from the CM,” said a student. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Youth Welfare Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and several top officials were present.