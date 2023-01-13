Home Cities Chennai

Govindasamy Nagar residents have to go to Perummbakkam to get Pongal hamper

Residents of Govindasamy Nagar in Mylapore said although they live in Mylapore they have been asked to collect their Pongal gifts, including the cash dole from ration shops in Perummbakkam.

CHENNAI: Residents of Govindasamy Nagar in Mylapore said although they live in Mylapore they have been asked to collect their Pongal gifts, including the cash dole from ration shops in Perummbakkam.
Initially, the residents were to be resettled to Perummbakkam for encroaching on the Buckingham canal.

However, after a resident killed himself in protest, the eviction was stalled and residents were promised new houses in Mylapore. Now, most of these residents stay in rented properties in and around Mylapore as the new tenements are under construction.

“In 2017, we were told that our names have been transferred to the fair price shop in Perumbkkam and we have to go there to get ration items. We managed to get by without buying any ration items so far. Now many need the cash gift because they are staying for rent and can use the money,” said Ganesan R, a resident of the area. But to go to Perummbakkam to get the cash gift was not possible for many of these 150 families.

“First of all, since we stay here we don’t know the time slots allotted to us for collecting the Pongal hampers. To go all the way to Perumbakkam is another issue for many of the families that comprise labourers,” Ganesan added.

When contacted, a civil supplies official said for some commodities like rice, there was an option to transfer items from other shops and distribute it here. However, this was not possible for cash gifts.
“If they need any other items, they can get them from the fair price shop in Mylapore.

But since the hamper includes cash, they will have to get it from their allotted shop in Perumbakkam. Steps have been already taken to transfer their names to Mylapore and it will be done in a few days,” the official added.

