Woman arrested for killing drunk, abusive husband

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her husband. The victim was K Velmurugan (40), a resident of Mathialagan in Salaigramam, and the accused is V Vinothini, said the police. Mathialagan worked as a coolie, and his wife was a housemaid. Velmurugan, a habitual drinker, often quarrelled with his wife under the influence of alcohol.

“On January 9, Vinothini scolded her husband for attacking her under the influence of alcohol. When he continued to attack her, she pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed him repeatedly,” said a police officer.

He was taken to a government hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vinothini had informed the hospital authorities that her husband had stabbed himself. She tried to treat him at home, but the wounds became infected Vinothini took him to a hospital.

