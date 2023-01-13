Home Cities Chennai

Woman arrested for killing drunk, abusive husband

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her husband.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her husband. The victim was K Velmurugan (40), a resident of Mathialagan in Salaigramam, and the accused is V Vinothini, said the police. Mathialagan worked as a coolie, and his wife was a housemaid. Velmurugan, a habitual drinker, often quarrelled with his wife under the influence of alcohol.

“On January 9, Vinothini scolded her husband for attacking her under the influence of alcohol. When he continued to attack her, she pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed him repeatedly,” said a police officer.
He was taken to a government hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vinothini had informed the hospital authorities that her husband had stabbed himself. She tried to treat him at home, but the wounds became infected Vinothini took him to a hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp