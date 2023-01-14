Ahead of Bhogi, AQI worsens, yellow alert issued in Chennai

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Bhogi festival, air quality in Chennai has worsened and a yellow alert (prolonged exposure could cause discomfort) was issued after the air quality index (AQI) breached 100, said sources.

Almost all the continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has continuously flagged yellow alert for most of Friday.

The monitoring station in Manali showed PM 2.5 concentration spiked as high as 321 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) and the AQI being 193 followed by Perungudi 113 and Kodungaiyur 107. The prominent pollutant in all the stations is PM2.5 which is a tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns that can enter deep into the lungs. The National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

The regional meteorological centre has issued a mist and haze warning during the early morning hours, which is primarily responsible for the spike in pollution levels. A TNPCB official said pollution levels may remain high till January 17.

“Increase in pollution levels can be attributed to lack of wind and low temperature. The current wind pattern will be bringing industrial emissions from Ennore directly into the city and there is pollution from vehicles, construction activity and road dust. All these pollutants circulate at surface level in the absence of wind and cold weather.”

The officials said multiple monitoring teams have been formed to ensure the burning of waste materials such as old rubber products, plastics, tyres, tubes, etc. is stopped.

