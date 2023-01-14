Prison dept sets up stall to collect books at Chennai Book Fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services of Tamil Nadu has set up a stall at the Chennai Book Fair for collecting books from visitors to improve prisoners’ reading habits.

E Vigneshwaran, Deputy Jailor of Tiruchy Central Prison, told TNIE that this is the first time the prison department has done something like this. People have donated around 6,000 books so far. Their target is to collect 1 lakh books by the end of the fair, he said.

Considering the inmates’ welfare and inculcating the habit of reading, the prison department has decided to increase the number of books on its shelves across the state. Those who want to donate books can call 9941265748, 7904281344, 044-28521306, and 28521512 and the staff will come to the doorsteps and pick up the books.

Based on the demand and response, the prison department would decide to set up stalls at all book fairs across the state. A few members of the teaching staff working in prisons explained that they were collecting books for their libraries that would function between 9 am and 5 pm in prisons. “We have also been imparting basic education to the inmates,” he added.

