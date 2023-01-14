Younger brother held in ex-MP Masthan murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have now arrested the brother of former MP D Masthan, in connection with the latter’s murder. Police said the accused instigated his son-in-law to murder his brother due to a property dispute. The accused was identified as D Kowse Adam Basha (60).

After the arrest of Imran Batcha, police went through the call records and found he had frequently called Adam Basha before and after the murder. Based on a statement from Imran, police arrested Adam Basha and remanded him in judicial custody on Friday.

Masthan was initially suspected to have died on December 22 of a heart attack. A week later, police found out that his brother’s son-in-law along with four others had murdered the man and staged it as a heart attack. While the five men are remanded in judicial custody the police have now arrested Masthan’s younger brother.

