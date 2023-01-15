Art and cuisine join party at Chennai thiruvizha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fusion of different arts and the prospects of collaboration at the ‘Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Festival’ have exhilarated the numerous artistes who arrived for the event from across the state. Amba Paatu, which was earlier sung by fishermen in Thoothukudi whenever the wind blew against their boats, was rendered along with Devarattam, which is performed by a community in Jameen Kodangipatti village of the same district.

“Fishermen used to sing Amba Paatu until about 40 years ago when the winds blew against their boats and also when they dragged their nets back to the shore. The songs were sung for hours at a stretch and there are no set lyrics. There are not many people who know Amba Paatu and I am planning to teach it to youngsters in the future,” said 66-year-old Issaki Muthu.

When the festival organisers asked Devarattam artistes if they could perform it along with Amba Paatu recitals, they agreed. Devarattam is performed by a group of six to 15 members of Kambalathar community. “We perform it during temple festivals, weddings and all functions in the community along with Devathundhubi, a musical instrument resembling Udukkai. However, it is now being performed and taught in schools,” said Rajakamlu, one of the team members.

Meanwhile, Sikkaikuchigai Aatam was also showcased by daily wage labourers of Tiruchy vegetable market. “The dance is said to have first originated in Salem as a mode of entertainment for labourers during their free time. I learnt it 40 years ago. As there were not many people who are adept at this art form, I began to teach Sikkaikuchigai Aatam to young daily-wage labourers. We are elated that so many people are coming to know about this folk art and even witness it at festivals like this,” said Mahamuni from Tiruchy.

