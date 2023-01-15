Rape accused shot by cops while trying to flee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police opened fire on two men, allegedly involved in over 20 cases, including rape, robbery and burglary, at Sriperumbudur on Saturday night. Police said the two were involved in the rape and kidnap of a 20-year-old woman last month. One of the suspects sustained bullet injury on his right knee whereas the other hurt his ankle while trying to flee, police said.

The suspects—P Nagaraj (31) and S Prakash (31) of Gummidipoondi— kidnapped and raped a woman on December 11. The Sriperumbudur police were searching for them and found them holed up in Chembarambakkam. “We chased and cornered them them. The two tried to attack us with weapons and flee,” a senior police officer said.

A police officer in the team opened fire and injured Nagaraj on his right knee and Prakash tripped and injured his ankle while trying to flee. The police apprehended both and sent them to government Kancheepuram hospital.

Kancheepuram SP M Sudhakar said: “The duo often roamed in Sriperumbudur targeting women walking alone at night. They kidnapped and sexually assaulted them before robbing them.” Police said they seized a pistol and ammunition from the suspects.

