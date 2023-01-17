A toast to ten years

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the starry sky, The Leela Palace was lit with golden lights while an enthusiastic crowd exchanged greetings. An anniversary glow engulfed the surroundings as Chennai’s first and only seafront city hotel turned 10 on Friday and everyone gathered around to cut the 10-ft ivory-coloured cake. A soothing composition in the background added to the festivities as the fireworks elevated the cheers from the audience. “It is a celebration of the hotel and the people who worked hard to run it. The Leela Palace has been creating luxury experiences and memorable moments for the past 10 years. I thank each of you for your cooperation and support. It is the dedication, love and support of the people that made us one of the best hotels in the country,” said KM Chengappa, general manager, The Leela Palace, Chennai.

Night of celebrations

Keeping up with their motto of serving their guests with utmost sincerity, the hotel invited special guests for the private ceremony. “This is also a networking event for the city residents and the guests from all over the world to connect with each other. As a hotel staff who has been working here for the past few years, this is an emotional moment for me. We have tried to provide the best food, beverage and other services to the guests. I think that the guests who had chosen Leela over a period of time will agree with me. I am proud to be a part of the team and together we will continue to create memorable experiences for the guests for years and years to come,” said Aiyappan, hotel manager, adding, “We have also invited our first guest who had checked in to our hotel 10 years ago, for this celebration.” They also hosted 10 social media influencers from the city to be a part of the festivities.

Explaining the challenges the hotel had gone through over the years, Aiyappan noted that surviving the pandemic was the biggest of all. “Like everybody, we had a hard time during the Covid but we stood together and managed to overcome the hurdles. This event is a toast to overcoming those hardships. We also had a lot of collaborations during the past years. We hope to extend that by associating with sports persons, musicians and luxury car launches,” he said.

Reminiscing Chettinad culture

The anniversary celebration was also a day to remember the services the hotel has been providing for years. The hotel staff agreed that from its architecture to the food provided, the hotel has stayed true to its roots and has made enhancements appropriate for welcoming guests from all over the world. The sculpture in the hallway, the carving on the staircase, the coloured marble inlays on the ceiling panel, and the traditional paintings on the walls — every Leela property stands as a committed monument to its strong ancestry and also tells a fascinating tale through its art.

The seafront palace hotel which is a blend of the Chettinad dynasty’s regal architecture and contemporary architecture reflects the splendour of South Indian culture and traditions since its establishment in 2013. It also displays some of the most remarkable works of art and sculpture produced by artists from all over India and outside — ‘Basant’ by Surendra Pal Joshi, ‘Life Circles’ by Madan Meema, ‘Padmabati’ by Jayshree Burman and ‘Acrobat’ by Satish Gujral. They are visible in all of the Palace’s public areas and come in a frenzy of hues, textures, themes, and materials, each with its own unique flair.

The event concluded with a dinner that offered a flavourful experience with a comprehensive selection of regional and international culinary selections in addition to a variety of South Indian specialties.

CHENNAI: Under the starry sky, The Leela Palace was lit with golden lights while an enthusiastic crowd exchanged greetings. An anniversary glow engulfed the surroundings as Chennai’s first and only seafront city hotel turned 10 on Friday and everyone gathered around to cut the 10-ft ivory-coloured cake. A soothing composition in the background added to the festivities as the fireworks elevated the cheers from the audience. “It is a celebration of the hotel and the people who worked hard to run it. The Leela Palace has been creating luxury experiences and memorable moments for the past 10 years. I thank each of you for your cooperation and support. It is the dedication, love and support of the people that made us one of the best hotels in the country,” said KM Chengappa, general manager, The Leela Palace, Chennai. Night of celebrations Keeping up with their motto of serving their guests with utmost sincerity, the hotel invited special guests for the private ceremony. “This is also a networking event for the city residents and the guests from all over the world to connect with each other. As a hotel staff who has been working here for the past few years, this is an emotional moment for me. We have tried to provide the best food, beverage and other services to the guests. I think that the guests who had chosen Leela over a period of time will agree with me. I am proud to be a part of the team and together we will continue to create memorable experiences for the guests for years and years to come,” said Aiyappan, hotel manager, adding, “We have also invited our first guest who had checked in to our hotel 10 years ago, for this celebration.” They also hosted 10 social media influencers from the city to be a part of the festivities. Explaining the challenges the hotel had gone through over the years, Aiyappan noted that surviving the pandemic was the biggest of all. “Like everybody, we had a hard time during the Covid but we stood together and managed to overcome the hurdles. This event is a toast to overcoming those hardships. We also had a lot of collaborations during the past years. We hope to extend that by associating with sports persons, musicians and luxury car launches,” he said. Reminiscing Chettinad culture The anniversary celebration was also a day to remember the services the hotel has been providing for years. The hotel staff agreed that from its architecture to the food provided, the hotel has stayed true to its roots and has made enhancements appropriate for welcoming guests from all over the world. The sculpture in the hallway, the carving on the staircase, the coloured marble inlays on the ceiling panel, and the traditional paintings on the walls — every Leela property stands as a committed monument to its strong ancestry and also tells a fascinating tale through its art. The seafront palace hotel which is a blend of the Chettinad dynasty’s regal architecture and contemporary architecture reflects the splendour of South Indian culture and traditions since its establishment in 2013. It also displays some of the most remarkable works of art and sculpture produced by artists from all over India and outside — ‘Basant’ by Surendra Pal Joshi, ‘Life Circles’ by Madan Meema, ‘Padmabati’ by Jayshree Burman and ‘Acrobat’ by Satish Gujral. They are visible in all of the Palace’s public areas and come in a frenzy of hues, textures, themes, and materials, each with its own unique flair. The event concluded with a dinner that offered a flavourful experience with a comprehensive selection of regional and international culinary selections in addition to a variety of South Indian specialties.