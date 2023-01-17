Chengalpattu bus terminus: Land to be acquired soon

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The proposed bus terminus in Chengalpattu will be finalised soon after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) sent a revised proposal to the Chengalpattu collector to acquire land, said official sources.

Initially, the plan was made to acquire 15.67 acres, however, the project gained shape only last month when the initial proposal was dropped and a revised proposal was sent for the acquisition of 14 acres after a joint survey by a project management consultant along with CMDA and revenue department officials, said sources.

However, one of the survey numbers in Vanbakkam Village has been classified as a waterbody under the revenue records. It is learnt that the land parcel will also be acquired as the waterbody does not exist on date, sources said.

Another issue is that 40 to 50 families are living in the area earmarked for the bus terminus for nearly 30 years. However, a district administration official said it would not be a problem to evict them. The other challenge is that the site for the terminus lies in a low-lying area. The plan is to fill it up with the earth after desilting nearby tanks.

Highlighting the significance of the proposed bus terminal, sources told TNIE that the proposed expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area will aid in the development of growth centres such as Chengalpattu, which is a fast-growing town and one of the most important stops for Southbound traffic. To ensure better passenger comfort and to cater for the anticipated increase in demand, a greenfield bus station is being conceived in the town, sources said.

There is also a proposal to construct a roundabout at the inner section of the Old GST Road and PV Kalathur Road with a park displaying the CMDA logo. There is also a proposal to undertake road widening at PV Kalathur Road. The land belongs to the police department.

