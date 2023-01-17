Homeless seek waiver of beneficiary contribution for houses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Families in homeless situations from parts of North Chennai and activists working with the community sought a waiver of beneficiary contribution in housing schemes for the community under the Scheduled Caste component plan ahead of this year’s budget. The demand, among others, was put forward at a discussion facilitated by the Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) last week.

According to a release issued by the IRCDUC on Sunday, at present, free housing for the homeless depends exclusively on the availability of funds with the land-owning department or the project implementation agency to bear the beneficiaries’ contribution. It added that converging programmes for the urban poor can improve their livelihood.

This comes at a time when the existing shelters for the urban homeless across the state are faced with poor infrastructure, absence of capacity enhancement initiatives, and a lack of strategy to attain goals. The operation and management costs for shelters functioning for over five years now are not borne by the central government and thus, the local bodies are made to bear the expenses.

The activists, who were among the 40 participants present at the discussion, also called for a gender budgeting cell in the state’s housing and urban development department, municipal administration, and the water supply department, based on guidelines issued by the the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

