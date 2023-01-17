Home Cities Chennai

One-year-old falls into bucket of water, dies

A one-year-old child who was playing inside the washroom accidentally fell into a bucket full of water and drowned at his house in Virugambakkam on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-year-old child who was playing inside the washroom accidentally fell into a bucket full of water and drowned at his house in Virugambakkam on Saturday. His mother was busy in the kitchen and others were watching a show on the television.

The child was identified as A Ilamaran. Ilamaran’s mother Devaki is a homemaker and his father Arunkumar runs a grocery store and is the traders association office-bearer in Virugambakkam. 

The family members searched for the missing boy and later they found him inside a bucket.
They rushed him to a private hospital, where the doctors, after a check, declared him dead on arrival. 
Virugambakkam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.


