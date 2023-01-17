Home Cities Chennai

Three women suffer electric shock in hostel

“On Monday morning, Kunkum Kumari after taking a bath was talking on the phone. She had a wet towel on her hand, and she opened the iron-framed window from her room.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

MSME , Power, Light

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three migrant workers who were staying in a hostel near Tambaram suffered an electric shock after one of them came in contact with an overhead wire outside a window.

The women are Kunkum Kumari (20), Poonam (20) and Urmila Kumar (23), all from Jharkhand. Police said they are among other migrant workers at MEPZ near Sanatorium who are staying at the women’s hostel.

“On Monday morning, Kunkum Kumari after taking a bath was talking on the phone. She had a wet towel on her hand, and she opened the iron-framed window from her room. The window touched the overhead wire and she suffered an electric shock,” said a police officer. Poonam and Urmila Kumari who attempted to save her also suffered a shock. 

Hearing their cries for help, others informed the hostel in charge and turned off the main switch. The information was passed on to the electricity department and Tambaram police. The police registered a case and sent the trio to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Kunkum Kumari is in critical condition, while the other two women are out of danger. 

The police have detained two people from the hostel and are questioning them about the safety protocol and licence renewal of the building. Activists in the locality demanded the police register a case against the authorities who provided permission to construct the building near the overhead cable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp