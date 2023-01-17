Three women suffer electric shock in hostel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three migrant workers who were staying in a hostel near Tambaram suffered an electric shock after one of them came in contact with an overhead wire outside a window.

The women are Kunkum Kumari (20), Poonam (20) and Urmila Kumar (23), all from Jharkhand. Police said they are among other migrant workers at MEPZ near Sanatorium who are staying at the women’s hostel.

“On Monday morning, Kunkum Kumari after taking a bath was talking on the phone. She had a wet towel on her hand, and she opened the iron-framed window from her room. The window touched the overhead wire and she suffered an electric shock,” said a police officer. Poonam and Urmila Kumari who attempted to save her also suffered a shock.

Hearing their cries for help, others informed the hostel in charge and turned off the main switch. The information was passed on to the electricity department and Tambaram police. The police registered a case and sent the trio to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Kunkum Kumari is in critical condition, while the other two women are out of danger.

The police have detained two people from the hostel and are questioning them about the safety protocol and licence renewal of the building. Activists in the locality demanded the police register a case against the authorities who provided permission to construct the building near the overhead cable.

CHENNAI: Three migrant workers who were staying in a hostel near Tambaram suffered an electric shock after one of them came in contact with an overhead wire outside a window. The women are Kunkum Kumari (20), Poonam (20) and Urmila Kumar (23), all from Jharkhand. Police said they are among other migrant workers at MEPZ near Sanatorium who are staying at the women’s hostel. “On Monday morning, Kunkum Kumari after taking a bath was talking on the phone. She had a wet towel on her hand, and she opened the iron-framed window from her room. The window touched the overhead wire and she suffered an electric shock,” said a police officer. Poonam and Urmila Kumari who attempted to save her also suffered a shock. Hearing their cries for help, others informed the hostel in charge and turned off the main switch. The information was passed on to the electricity department and Tambaram police. The police registered a case and sent the trio to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Kunkum Kumari is in critical condition, while the other two women are out of danger. The police have detained two people from the hostel and are questioning them about the safety protocol and licence renewal of the building. Activists in the locality demanded the police register a case against the authorities who provided permission to construct the building near the overhead cable.