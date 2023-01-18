Home Cities Chennai

Governor Ravi to visit Delhi again today

Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday. This is his second visit to the national capital within a week. Raj Bhavan officials declined to reveal the purpose of the visit of the Governor.

However, his visit takes place in the backdrop of reports that President Droupati Murmu has forwarded the letter written by Chief Minister MK Stalin to her on what had happened on January 9 in the State Assembly to the Union Home Ministry for further action.

During his customary address to the State Assembly, the Governor skipped and deviated from the approved text. Stalin’s letter was handed over to the President by a delegation led by Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on January 12.

