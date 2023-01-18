Home Cities Chennai

Man held for cheating TN businessman of Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man from Mumbai has been arrested by the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly cheating a businessman in Mogappair after receiving Rs 2.82 crore. The accused had promised to get him a franchise licence to open an outlet on behalf of a popular clothing firm. 

Police said the accused Prathik Radhakrishnan was an assistant manager with a nationalised bank in Chennai. He was dismissed from the service and later settled in Mumbai. In 2019, he met the complainant M S Rajendran, a businessman, and promised to facilitate a franchisee licence from Aditya Birla Group for running a clothing outlet of their popular brands.

“Prathik forged the logo, seal and signatures of top executives into a fake agreement for the franchise and received `2.82 crore from Rajendran on several transactions. Rajendran who was kept in the dark did not know that the agreement he had received was forged. However, even after two years, Prathik had not provided him with the licence nor did he give him the money back,” said a police officer.

When Rajendran demanded the money back, Prathik allegedly threatened the former. Following a complaint from Rajendran, the EDF Wing registered a case and began an investigation. 

After the investigation, the police arrested Prathik, who was hiding in Mumbai and brought him to the city. Police said he had cheated several persons after receiving money on the pretext of facilitating getting a licence from a popular firm and other institutions.

