Cop rushing to help injured colleague dies in accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The head constable of Tambaram All Women Police station was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning while she driving to rescue another police officer who had met with an accident. The deceased was identified as Sheela Jebamani (49), said the police. Rama Prabha, the SI of Tambaram station met with a road accident and contacted her colleague Sheela for assistance while waiting for an ambulance. “Rama Prabha’s two-wheeler hit the centre median while crossing Chromepet along the GST Road,” said a police officer. Sheela, who was also riding a two-wheeler, was hit by a speeding car from behind while nearing Chrompet flyover. She fell on the road and was rushed to a nearby Government Hospital.

