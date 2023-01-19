Cop rushing to help injured colleague dies in accident

CHENNAI: The head constable of Tambaram All Women Police station was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning while she driving to rescue another police officer who had met with an accident. The deceased was identified as Sheela Jebamani (49), said the police. Rama Prabha, the SI of Tambaram station met with a road accident and contacted her colleague Sheela for assistance while waiting for an ambulance. “Rama Prabha’s two-wheeler hit the centre median while crossing Chromepet along the GST Road,” said a police officer. Sheela, who was also riding a two-wheeler, was hit by a speeding car from behind while nearing Chrompet flyover. She fell on the road and was rushed to a nearby Government Hospital.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Microsoft to axe 10,000 employees globally over poor economy
Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
Authorities worried about Badrinath riches in Joshimath
Shubman Gill becomes youngest batter to smash double ton in 1st ODI against New Zealand