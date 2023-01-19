Dodging damage at Death’s Door

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 19th January 2023

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Reaping Commission needs to meet its monthly targets. It entrusts you, a lowly beginner crow with the task. “You just need to open a couple of doors, it shouldn’t be difficult. We’re short just one soul”, they say. “And uh… here, take these”, they shoo you away, and you magically find yourself with a working sword, a bow, and a quilt of four arrows. Death’s Door is very visual with their information. A beautifully carved door, larger than anything else in the department of Reaping levitates gently at a precipice. It’s one of those majestic but scary looking doors that you would never open if you were not in a video game. Groaning, you keep your weapons at the ready.

Aside from the fact that “Death’s Door” does not feature farm management; it has everything else that I love about a videogame. There is a vast expanse of hardly anything past each door. All that needs to be done is for you to press down on a few levers to get the gates open to the room that contains the next door. Unfortunately for you, the vast expanse is peppered with bad-guy souls, that need a good reaping. Once that’s done, you get to truly enjoy the beauty of the varied regions behind each door. Along the journey to reap the one chosen soul, you learn a few tricks.

You learn to dodge, inflict some serious damage with your sword, and when they are least expecting it, knock them out with your arrows. Sometimes, gates don’t open with the push of a button, they need souls to be sacrificed. Even worse, sometimes opening gates is a puzzle that requires some thought. What helps even lesser, is that there’s always a gigantic bad-guy guardian that shields more doors to its dying breath. But as a crow, you are a diligent employee that goes beyond their required task of opening doors, and you do what must be done.

While the biggest news for gamers this week is still the release of the TV show version of ‘The Last of Us’, I would recommend giving Death’s Door a try when you are not watching it. The game is available for free with the Xbox Game pass on the PC and and Xbox. It can also be played on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

