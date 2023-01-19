Film crew member falls to death near Gummidipoondi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man, part of a film crew, died after he allegedly fell from a height of 40 feet near Gummidipoondi on Wednesday morning. According to Kavaraipettai police, the man was identified as Kumar of Saligramam. He was part of the cinematography unit of the film crew.

The crew was shooting for the movie ‘Weapon’ starring actor Sathyaraj and others, at Iyer Kandigai near Gummidipoondi for the past few days. On Wednesday morning, Kumar was trying to set up the lighting equipment. While he was working at the top of a tower-like structure, he slipped and fell. The other crew members rushed him to Ponneri Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

