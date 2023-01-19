Fire breaks out at gas agency office in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the office of a gas agency in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Tuesday night. Police said there were no casualties. As the cylinders were kept in a separate place, a major mishap was averted, the police said.

According to Ambattur Industrial Estate police, the agency is run by a person called Ramkumar. On Tuesday night, the employees had closed the office and left. Around 1:30 am, the security noticed black smoke and informed the Ambattur Industrial Estate police and the fire and rescue department.

Five tenders from Ambattur, Maduravoyal, JJ Nagar and Villivakkam rushed to the scene and they put out the fire after nearly two hours. The police suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire.

