Missing boy reunited with kin in an hour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy who left home allegedly after an argument with his foster father was rescued within an hour by police. The boy is a Class 7 student at a government school in Jafferkhanpet. His foster parents are daily-wage labourers, said police.

On Tuesday afternoon, the boy visited a nearby temple with friends to celebrate Kaanum Pongal. He returned home by 11 pm and an argument broke out between him and his foster father, “Since there was school the next day and he did not return in time for dinner, the father scolded him,” said an officer.

The upset boy stormed out. As he did not return even 30 minutes later, his father informed the police control room. Police patrol units in the city were on high alert, said police. At 11.45 pm, a constable attached to Choolaimedu, on night patrol, spotted the boy walking alone near the Arumbakkam metro station.

On inquiry, the boy was rescued and reunited with his family. After the police informed the Child Welfare Committee, central zone officer Sachin Joseph counselled the family. Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal applauded the police team.

