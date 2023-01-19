SI slaps elderly man, transferred to control room

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An SI attached to Kothavalchavadi police station was transferred to the police control room for allegedly assaulting an elderly man. The order was issued by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to sources, the man was waiting in a queue to collect free food that was offered by AIADMK workers on Tuesday to celebrate former MGR’s 106th birth anniversary at Kothavalchavadi.

SI Radhakrishnan was stationed for bandobast duty for the programme which was organised by AIADMK worker ‘Vetrilai’ Marimuthu on Ariyappan Street. He offered sarees to women and free food for people on Tuesday afternoon.

Some people tried to form a new line to get the food. Radhakrishnan pulled out those who were joining the new line. Then he saw the elderly man and he dragged him out of the queue.

In a fit of rage, Radhakrishnan, was seen kicking the elderly man.

CHENNAI: An SI attached to Kothavalchavadi police station was transferred to the police control room for allegedly assaulting an elderly man. The order was issued by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal after the video of the incident went viral on social media. According to sources, the man was waiting in a queue to collect free food that was offered by AIADMK workers on Tuesday to celebrate former MGR’s 106th birth anniversary at Kothavalchavadi. SI Radhakrishnan was stationed for bandobast duty for the programme which was organised by AIADMK worker ‘Vetrilai’ Marimuthu on Ariyappan Street. He offered sarees to women and free food for people on Tuesday afternoon. Some people tried to form a new line to get the food. Radhakrishnan pulled out those who were joining the new line. Then he saw the elderly man and he dragged him out of the queue. In a fit of rage, Radhakrishnan, was seen kicking the elderly man.