Apollo simulation centre signs MoU with TNNMC

CHENNAI: The simulation centre of Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagaram signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on Thursday to implement a competency-based training for student nurses.

According to a press release, the memorandum was signed by Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, registrar of Tamil Nadu Nurse and Midwives Council and Dr M Muralidharan, director of Apollo simulation centre in the presence of Prathap C Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals. By entering into this MoU, this centre will become the state simulation referral centre for training nursing leaders in simulation.

