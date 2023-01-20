Home Cities Chennai

Apollo simulation centre signs MoU with TNNMC

By entering into this MoU, this centre will become the state simulation referral centre for training nursing leaders in simulation.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The simulation centre of Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagaram signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council on Thursday to implement a competency-based training for student nurses.

According to a press release, the memorandum was signed by Dr Ani Grace Kalaimathi, registrar of Tamil Nadu Nurse and Midwives Council and Dr M Muralidharan, director of Apollo simulation centre in the presence of Prathap C Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals. By entering into this MoU, this centre will become the state simulation referral centre for training nursing leaders in simulation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp