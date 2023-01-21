An expo that has all renewable solutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to the plentiful opportunities in the renewable energy sector, electric vehicles and energy storage, Water Today Pvt Ltd brings a comprehensive Renewable Energy Expo 2023 exclusively dedicated to Renewable Energy equipment and service providers in India co-located with the Electric Vehicle & ESS Expo 2023. These events will be held till Sunday at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam in Halls 1 and 2 respectively.

The three-day event is packed with extensive activities, exchange of knowledge & technology, and open interaction with the industry. This expo focuses on showcasing a wide range of products and technologies from the entire value chain in renewable energy and energy efficiency space that includes renewable energy equipment manufacturers and suppliers, solar farm developers and owners, module manufacturers and suppliers, solar lighting products, pumps and systems suppliers & manufacturers, etc.

The event will showcase a comprehensive range of products and the latest state-of-the-art technologies of the entire value chain. The exhibition will display various latest technology and new products. There will also be live demonstrations of technologies for visitors.

This exhibition intends to be a platform for companies to exhibit high-end applications in the EV & ESS sector, which can create environmental solutions for many industries. The event will see 3,000+ industry experts and over 1,000 products showcasing various topnotch technology, superior quality products, sustainable & durable solutions.

