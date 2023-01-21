Home Cities Chennai

Apollo to host conclave on inflammatory bowel disease

Results from the recent study conducted by Apollo Hospitals in the south revealed most people with IBD were youngsters.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of increasing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the country, Apollo Hospitals along with Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust will organise a conclave to education educate doctors, patients and healthcare professionals on Sunday. Faculties from USA and UK will address more than 300 delegates from across the globe in the one-day event.

Results from the recent study conducted by Apollo Hospitals in the south revealed most people with IBD were youngsters. Two bowel diseases have been increasing alarmingly in our country. One is inflammatory bowel disease - a long-term condition of relapsing and remitting inflammation of the intestines. The other is bowel (colon) cancer, said the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp