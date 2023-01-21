Apollo to host conclave on inflammatory bowel disease

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of increasing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the country, Apollo Hospitals along with Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust will organise a conclave to education educate doctors, patients and healthcare professionals on Sunday. Faculties from USA and UK will address more than 300 delegates from across the globe in the one-day event.

Results from the recent study conducted by Apollo Hospitals in the south revealed most people with IBD were youngsters. Two bowel diseases have been increasing alarmingly in our country. One is inflammatory bowel disease - a long-term condition of relapsing and remitting inflammation of the intestines. The other is bowel (colon) cancer, said the release.

