Former employee held for bid to hurl bomb at office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old mechanical engineer who alleged his former company blacklisted him was caught when he was about to hurl a petrol bomb on the premises on Thursday morning. He had earlier hurled a petrol bomb at the office on January 14, said the police.

The arrested is V Srinivasu, a graduate of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. He was working in a chemical piping contract company, which has its office in a private tech park on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Mount locality. Police said the tech park houses six companies where at least 1,700 people are employed.

On Thursday at around 11.30 am, deputy manager of the building, Thiagarajan noticed a man moving around suspiciously and he along with the security nabbed him and handed him over to the police. The accused said he had resigned from the company three months ago and tried to land jobs with other companies. “He suspects the former employer had blacklisted him which is why he was not getting job offers and hence he threw the bomb,” said the police.

