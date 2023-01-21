Migrant labourer hit by stray bullet from CISF firing range

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old migrant labourer was injured on Thursday evening after he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet from the firing range near Tirusulam, where a CISF personnel was involved in target practice. The man identified as Insar Aslam (30) from Bihar is out of danger, said the police.

Aslam who was working on the second floor of the under-construction building fell after he was shot in the leg. “Other employees thought an iron rod had pierced Aslam’s leg. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors removed a bullet from his leg,” said a senior police officer.

The construction site is about two km away from the shooting range which belongs to the Army, where CRPF, CISF and other central uniformed units practice. “The gun used was an INSAS rifle which has a firing range of about one km. However, we suspect that the bullet deflected after hitting a rock or metal board which increased the range to two km,” police added.

