Renovated block at Cancer Institute rededicated

He supported a number of institutions, including Cancer Institute, much before CSR was mandated.”

Published: 21st January 2023

CHENNAI: Following renovation and modernisation of the Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block at the Cancer Institute at a cost of Rs 6 crore with a donation from the Sanmar Group CSR Trust, the block was rededicated by N Kumar and Vijay Sankar of The Sanmar Group on Friday.

The block was built in memory of Sankar’s mother in 2000. The modernised block has new consultation rooms, an emergency ward, 23 state-of-the-art patient rooms, two iodine treatment rooms as per the BARC standards, and nurses’ stations, among other facilities. V Seshasayee, Chairman of the Cancer Institute, said, “For N Sankar, the purpose was more important than the money involved.

He supported a number of institutions, including Cancer Institute, much before CSR was mandated.” While the initial cost of the renovation was Rs 2.5 crore, it escalated to Rs 6 crore. However, Sankar immediately agree to fund it and promptly sent the donation, he added.

