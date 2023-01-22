Home Cities Chennai

Elderly beaten to death over land dispute

On Thursday, Madan brought bricks and started laying a foundation, which led to an argument with Perumal.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour during an altercation over constructing a building on an empty plot near his house. The deceased was identified as S Perumal Naikar of Netaji Nagar in Kancheepuram. Police said he stayed alone in the house.

Madan, an autorickshaw driver and Perumal’s neighbour, recently started rebuilding his house and allegedly encroached on a parcel of land lying between his and Perumal’s plots. “Perumal, saying that the land belonged to the government, gathered other residents and demanded that Madan stop the construction,” said police. On Thursday, Madan brought bricks and started laying a foundation, which led to an argument with Perumal.

On Saturday morning also, they got into an argument and Madan crushed Perumal’s head with a stone. As Perumal lay bleeding, Madan fled. The Kanchi Taluk police registered a case and arrested Madan. He was later remanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp