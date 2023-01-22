Elderly beaten to death over land dispute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour during an altercation over constructing a building on an empty plot near his house. The deceased was identified as S Perumal Naikar of Netaji Nagar in Kancheepuram. Police said he stayed alone in the house.

Madan, an autorickshaw driver and Perumal’s neighbour, recently started rebuilding his house and allegedly encroached on a parcel of land lying between his and Perumal’s plots. “Perumal, saying that the land belonged to the government, gathered other residents and demanded that Madan stop the construction,” said police. On Thursday, Madan brought bricks and started laying a foundation, which led to an argument with Perumal.

On Saturday morning also, they got into an argument and Madan crushed Perumal’s head with a stone. As Perumal lay bleeding, Madan fled. The Kanchi Taluk police registered a case and arrested Madan. He was later remanded.

