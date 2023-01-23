Zappy New Year!: 16th edition of the Auto Expo

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recently concluded 16th edition of the Auto Expo points towards the promising future of the Indian automobile industry. With a turnout of 6,36,743 visitors — the highest for any Auto Expo held in India the show witnessed participation from major automobile players from around the globe.

Focusing on Sustainable Mobility and Decarbonisation, with particular emphasis on five specific initiatives- Road Safety, promotion of Bio-Fuel Vehicles, Electrification of Vehicles, Recycling of Vehicles, and Gas Mobility, the Expo highlighted its green initiative on a grand scale.

Even though the automobile industry is working towards the perfection of electric mobility, the chances of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles hitting the market are still present. India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki launched two new petrol SUVs and showcased a bunch of Flexi-fuel and CNG vehicles.

The company also unveiled its Electric SUV eVX at the expo. Maruti’s first EV will reach the market in 2025. This means, for the time being, Maruti will rely on petrol, hybrid, CNG and ethanol blended fuel to achieve its green goals. All major manufacturers presented pure EVs – products that would reach the market soon as well as futuristic concept vehicles.

The show highlighted the industry’s resiliency to adapt emerging technologies such as biofuels, ethanol, green mobility, and EVs. The Auto Expo had a dedicated pavilion highlighting the Indian Automobile Industry’s transformation path towards greener mobility where over 70 manufacturers exhibited their best-in-class products with the most advanced green technologies. This edition of the Auto Expo also featured more than 30 pure EV manufacturers, including a significant contribution from start-ups.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ Pavilion showcased its wide range of safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions. One of the popular choices in the SUV segment, Harrier is coming to the market in its EV avatar. The all-wheel-drive electric SUV became one of the main attractions of the Expo. Tata Curvv, unveiled as an EV was introduced in its Petrol fuel version, with the possibility of reaching the market next year. A futuristic model Sierra.EV, Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG along with a bunch of futuristic concepts were showcased as part of the Tata lineup.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India debuted the Concept Electric SUV eVX, which is constructed on an all-electric platform that will serve as the foundation for a range of future EVs. It boasts a futuristic design with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhang to communicate design agility and durability, as well as unrivaled passenger room and comfort. Two highly anticipated launches at the Expo were Maruti’s JIMNY and FRONX. Jimny is an all-rounder SUV with unmatched offroading skills. In contrast, FRONX is a youthful SUV for regular use. Both feature high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage. Pre-booking of the vehicles was announced but Prices are not yet released.

THE BIGGIES

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. unveiled The All-Electric SUV – IONIQ 5. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first model to be offered on a dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) and will enable a confident, convenient, and cutting-edge driving experience with 21 Hyundai SmartSense features (Level 2 ADAS-Advanced Driver Assist Systems).

MG Motors

MG Motors revealed the price of the Next-Gen Hector at the Expo. The upgraded Next-Gen Hector starts at I14.72 lakh. They launched a new range of energy vehicles (NEVs) and the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell MPV- EUNIQ 7. The two vehicles are the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback EV, and the MG EHS, a plug-in Hybrid.

BYD

BYD, a leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its luxury electric Sedan BYD Seal ahead of its launch in India in Q4 2023. The limited edition of BYD ATTO 3 was Launched in Forest Green Colour.

Lexus

Lexus India also unveiled the all-new 5th generation Hybrid model RX during its first ever participation

at the Expo.

KIA

KIA India introduced its All-Electric SUV Concept, the Kia EV9, emphasizing its ambition of becoming a provider of sustainable mobility solutions. Shaping an inventive future, the brand exhibited the Kia KA4, a luxury RV with exquisite design, world-class safety, innovation, and enhanced driving dynamics capabilities.

SUPER METEOR 650

Royal Enfield launched its third 650 cc motorcycle SUPER METEOR 650. This super cruiser shares the same segment as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. With a power of 47 BHP, 52.3 Nm of Torque, and 6-speed manual transmission, Super Meteor is touted to be a top contender in the market. With three variants- Astral (Rs 3.49 lakh), Interstellar (Rs 3.64 Lakh), and Celestial (Rs 3.79 lakh) being introduced, It is designed for long-distance cruises.

Two and Three wheelers

Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two and three wheelers, and also unveiled Ampere Primus, a new high-speed e-scooter, which is currently available for booking across India.

Atul Greentech Private Ltd. announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of two electric – three Wheelers, Atul Mobili & Atul Energie at the Auto Expo 2023.

Matters, an innovation-led tech start-up, at Auto Expo 2023 showcased next-generation EVs and concepts, The 6 KWh variant of the Matter-bike, India’s first geared motorbike, is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform.

TORK Motors unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle KRATOS X at the Expo. Keeway India launched the Retrotastic SR250, The Keeway SR250 will be sold exclusively through Benelli.

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI), announced the arrival of the bicycle brand Benelli Bike, also known as BBike. It is designed for multiple ride formats inclusive of Mountain, Gravel, and Road.

WardWizard unveils High-Speed Electric Scooter ‘MIHOS’ with advanced technology. The company also unveiled the concept of its city electric motorcycle ‘Rockefeller’ along with another 3Wheeler at the show.

MTA EV debuts in electric 3W (L5 Category space) with Shera R8 & Shera Comfy at Auto Expo 2023. It is India’s first automatic dual-speed transmission electric three-wheeler. Motovolt unveils India’s First Indigenous Smart Multi-Purpose E-Scooter ‘URBN’ With this launch, the company has made its entry into the coveted category of e-scooters.

