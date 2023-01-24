A clash you don’t want to miss

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years ago, I wrote an article on how I spent hours on Supercell’s Brawl Stars, the most unserious third-person shooter game to ever exist. The last few weeks lent me only sparing bits of time to engage in another casual mobile game. I was tempted. Supercell has an absolute chokehold over the time I spend on casual games. I installed Clash of Clans.

While civilization building games can be daunting to a new gamer, CoC has made the experience of a strategy game incredibly simple and rewarding. I sometimes just login to the app to hear the gentle clink of gold being mined in my tiny village. The game is simple. As a humble conqueror of a new village, you seek to expand it. In colourful and bold letters, the game gives you a quick walkthrough. Build buildings, build defenses. Mine gold and generate elixir.

Soon enough, you have an army of a twenty that is impatient to storm another village. Now here’s where the game gives you a choice. While inherently a multiplayer game that requires you to forge alliances with other villages, you can also venture alone in its single player campaign. Well, you won’t really have a choice to start with. Clans are incredibly cliquish and elite.

I initially got kicked out of every clan I joined. But this doesn’t really matter. Even if you aren’t part of a clan, the game passively generates wealth and improves the village. Tiny village attacks are hands-off too — all that’s required is to set off the right combination of fighters in different directions and watch them destroy everything in sight. A few weeks, and you would now have the goodwill required to bump you up on the clans radar — where you can join in on bigger battles.

But the smartest part of Supercell’s best-known game is its ability to keep bringing you back. There are a dozen different controls squeezed into a tiny screen. There’s always something you can do, and the notifications don’t fail to bring great news. It would tell you of a new trophy that you received, a completed building, a new event to join. However, Brawl Stars is still the casual game that I will champion; CoC may fare better if you had willing clique to start a clan with you.

