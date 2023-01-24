A treat from Delhi streets

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a child, my first trip to Delhi was just a stopover at the New Delhi railway station in the wee hours. While the details of the trip are blurred, what remains fresh in my memory is the shops and pushcarts lining the road, serving rabdi and kulfi, for breakfast. A palate that was used to only South Indian breakfast till then, was left drooling wanting for more. A déjà vu happened on Friday when we savoured the street treats of Chandni Chowk, Lajpath, Dariyaganj, Paharganj and other parts of Purani Dilli — all in namma Chennai in a span of two hours.

Delhi in Chennai

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road’s 12-day food festival, S‘treats’ of Delhi, is a culinary extravaganza featuring live stations as part of their buffet, which is also peppered with some Delhi favourites. While the hotel has conducted many food festivals, this one seems to be close to chef Umesh Singh’s heart. He greets us with a wide smile that widens further — if that is even possible — when he takes us around explaining the Delhi street food.

Taking us to the makeshift Moolchand Parantha live station, he says, “When I was working as a Japanese chef in Delhi, we used to go to Moolchand for a bite. They make home-style hot parathas, lathered in ghee and served with chaat masala sprinkled on top. They used to be open till 3-4 am! That is what we want to present. Here, at this stall, we also serve the famous tava delicacies. Kulcha with matar, keema pav; there are glimpses of the famous street foods.”

From there, we take a u-turn to Prince Chat Corner. We are told that Prince is a popular joint in the national capital, known for its flavourful chaat, and at the food festival, three-four items will be served as part of the cyclic menu. On our way to the table, we stop by a stall that serves chaas and rosemilk made of Rooh-Afza, an anda counter and Delhi’s famous kulfi stall.

Replicating iconic and sought-after dishes required an experienced hand and palate. For the same, the food fest has on board chef Sabir from Pullman New Delhi. “I love to spend my family time at Purani Dilli, whenever possible. The delicacies I have prepared here are all popular ones that you find in Delhi,” says the man of few words, before going back to his spot and letting his creations — which will change every day for the festival — do the talking.

Menu makers

The rosemilk is a refreshing start to this culinary journey. The tiny pieces of watermelon and pearls of pomegranate in it not only matched the colour of the drink but also elevated the taste. For starters, there is chaat. On the menu are the regulars — bhelpuri, dahi puri, dahi papdi chaat, sev puri and pani puri. Served in a sal leaf bowl, the quantity is just right for an appetiser. We opt for dahi puri, sev puri, and a single piece of pani puri. While the sweet filling in the dahi puri makes it a light offering, the little squeeze of lemon atop sev puri is a nice hug for the throat. A word from the wise chaat-lover: Stop and smell what’s cooking. You don’t want to load up before you can taste them all.

The fare that is served to us has specialities from around Jama Masjid in Delhi. What’s a North Indian feast without tandoor and kebab? And so, on the menu were Tandoori Subz Khazana and Chicken Reshmi Kebab. Marinated in a mixture of curd, cashew nut and other spices, the latter with its crusty exterior and a juicy interior, became an instant hit, but the former is something we wouldn’t mind skipping as the rawness of the vegetables, especially of baby corn and cauliflower, is not something everyone might enjoy.

Cleansing our palate with the thin, cold chaas, we dive right into the tava offerings — matar kulcha, paneer paratha and keema pav. For vegetarians, the pav is served with paneer keema and the non-vegetarians have chicken or mutton keema. Chef Umesh warns us that the dishes might be spicy. But to us, it seemed that the chefs had deliberately toned down the spice levels to cater to their guests. The juicy chicken keema was slightly weighty considering the minced meat is slathered with butter. The delicate pieces were blended in the masala to give a tangy taste. Both the keemas were blended perfectly with minutely chopped onion and green chillies, paired with ghee-toasted pav. If you prefer egg delicacies over meat, try out the anda counter where there are quite a few unique offerings from bread omelet to pav served with masala eggs.

“The Delhi street food has a variety of non-vegetarian options. We make vegetarian variations when specified. There are several favourites like nihari kulcha and chicken korma,” says Chef Sabir. While this is quite evident in most of the live stall offerings and the gravies that find a space on the menu, there are also some homestyle comfort foods for vegetarians that deserves a star. The ubiquitous baingan ka bharta, a simple Delhi-style aloo-beans ki subzi, chana dal tadka and choke matar can be paired with the paratha, kulcha or any of the bread offerings.On the other hand, the aromatic Kachche Murgh ki Biryani was a rich addition to the street food palette. The rice grains mixed in masala along with the soft chicken provided a subtle, satisfying biryani experience. The gooeyness of Mutton Martaban, a Purani Dilli special, when paired with the biryani, made it all the more delectable.

With a heartily filled stomach, just as we decide to wrap up, we are reminded of the kulfi stall — a round copper-coated vessel filled with ice cubes encasing the kulfi cones, with bowls of nuts neatly set aside for garnish. We take a deep breath and remember that there is always room for dessert. And we would have sinned if we had skipped these calories. The creamy decadent dessert copiously garnished with nuts and rabdi is the perfect way to end your meal, and go for a second or third serving if you will.

The price is Rs 1,450++, and the food festival is on till January 31 for dinner. For details, call: 7825808005, 7824808013.

