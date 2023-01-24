Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Missing boy found dead in septic tank

Incident takes place at panchayat office in Chengalpattu; secy, pump operator suspended

Published: 24th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai: Missing boy found dead in septic tank

M Pradeep, a Class 2 student, fell inside a septic tank.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The body of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing was retrieved from a septic tank inside a village panchayat office premises in Chengalpattu district on Sunday evening. The boy had accompanied his father to fill drinking water cans, said the police.

The boy was identified as M Pradeep, a Class 2 student. His father Manikandan (35) is a lorry driver at a private company and his mother does menial jobs in the locality, said the police. The family resides in Venkatapuram village near Palur. 

A Class 2 boy M Pradeep

The Venkatapuram village panchayat office houses an RO unit to provide drinking water to the residents at a minimal rate. Villagers pay Rs 7 for a can of 20 litres, said the police.

On Sunday evening, Manikandan went to the office along with Pradeep to collect water. “While Manikandan was filling the cans, Pradeep was playing around. After a while, Manikandan noticed Pradeep missing. He along with the others looked around for the boy but he was nowhere to be found,” said a senior police officer. 

Manikandan then found an open septic tank. On suspicion, he looked inside and found Pradeep, said the police. Manikandan pulled out his son and with the help of others and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where Pradeep was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the opening of the septic tank was narrow. “We suspect Pradeep accidentally fell inside the tank and hit his head and was rendered unconscious,” said the police officer.

On information, Palur police reached the spot and sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. 

The panchayat office premises is maintained by secretary Renuka and the pump operator Gunasekaran. Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh who was informed about the incident issued an order to suspend Renuka and Gunasekaran.

Palur police have booked the duo but no arrests were made till Monday evening.

Quoting the public, police sources said, a few stray dogs have fallen inside the septic tank but the panchayat members did not close the tank despite repeated requests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Septic tank Chennai boy death Septic tank death
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp