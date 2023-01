By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department suspended a food safety officer allegedly for taking a `40,000 bribe from a shopkeeper in Royapettah, on Monday.

A release said, Triplicane range food safety officer Baskar, went to a KMS Foods and took four packets of besan sev as sample for testing.

The officer allegedly accused the shopkeeper for mixing more than permitted level of colouring agent Tarztine. It shouls be 100% but the sample had 144%. He allegedly demanded a bribe and was suspended after probe.

