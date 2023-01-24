Guest worker’s death leaves rail users on edge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of a 24-year-old guest worker after being hit by a mobilephone snatcher between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge on Saturday has come as a reminder on how train passengers are becoming a soft target at the hands of anti-social elements.

The incident happened around 4.30 pm on Saturday when the guest worker, Rony Sheik from West Bengal, was on his way to Chennai in Coromandel Express. In similar incidents, two passengers died in October 2018 and November 2019 in Chennai - Gummidipundi section. Police said the incident took place at the diamond crossing junction situated on the tracks - Vyasarpadi, Puliyanthoppu, Washermenpet and Korukkupet.

“The tracks in Chennai-Basin Bridge- Korukkupet line, Chennai Beach-Korukkupet line and Vyasarpadi-Washermenpet line meet at the diamond crossing junction. Hence, the trains are operated at 30 kmph. Taking advantage, criminals attempt to rob the passengers,” said M Muthukumar, DSP, GRP, Chennai Central. Following the incident, authorities have deployed more RPF and GRP personnel at the point.

Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), responsible for protecting the railway tracks from trespassers, are remaining tight-lipped. Senthil Kumaresan, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Chennai could not be reached for comments.

Jayapaul Raj, member, Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai division said, “The repeated incidents of passengers becoming soft target of petty criminals only mean that RPF, GRP, and railways are failing to protect its travellers. RPF or GRP police should be deployed in every coach when the train passes the crime-prone section. The vacancies in RPF should be filled at the earliest,” he said. A spokesperson of Chennai railway division said, “DRM ordered to take necessary steps to curb trespassing. Steps also will be taken to remove encroachments,” he added.

Twin brothers arrested

Chennai: A pair of twin brothers were arrested by the Korukkupet railway police on Sunday in connection with the death of Rony Sheik. The suspects have been identified as Vijay and Vijay Kumar, both 19- year-old daily-wage labourers hailing from Korukkupet. They were later remanded in judicial custody. An officer attached to railway police said as the train reached Korukkupet-Basin Bridge stretch, an unidentified man who was standing near the track allegedly hit Rony’s mobilephone with a stick in a bid to steal it.

