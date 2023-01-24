Stalin to felicitate Chennai Corp officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to felicitate corporation officials who worked towards preventing flooding in the city during the northeast monsoon season last month at a special function on January 31. Corporation officials said the CM had suggested the felicitation and a preliminary meeting in this regard will be held at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday. “This would be a good way to ensure that the staff who worked day and night feel recognised; it will also drive them to work better in the coming years,” said an official. The CM, on Sunday, also inspected storm water drain works on City Link road and Netaji road under Singara Chennai 2.0.