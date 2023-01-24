Home Cities Chennai

Stalin to felicitate Chennai Corp officials

Corporation officials said the CM had suggested the felicitation and a preliminary meeting in this regard will be held at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to felicitate corporation officials who worked towards preventing flooding in the city during the northeast monsoon season last month at a special function on January 31. Corporation officials said the CM had suggested the felicitation and a preliminary meeting in this regard will be held at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday.

“This would be a good way to ensure that the staff who worked day and night feel recognised; it will also drive them to work better in the coming years,” said an official. The CM, on Sunday, also inspected storm water drain works on City Link road and Netaji road under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp