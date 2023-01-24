Home Cities Chennai

Winner in chess championship honoured

According to a press statement, CBSE National Chess Championship -2023 was held at Brookfield International School, Chandigarh, Punjab last week.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin honoured the winner of the CBSE National Chess Championship -2023. 

Over 1,000 players from 200 CBSE schools across the country participated. In the championship, Ajishri, a student of Vels Vidyalaya, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district bagged silver in the under-14 individual category. She is the only girl who bagged a medal in the championship. 

