A rare surgery at Rela Hospital saves man’s life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old resident from Mahindra World City, Chennai, was eating a bowl of corn in a prone position and accidentally the corn kernel entered the trachea and got lodged in the lungs, after which the patient had a sudden onset of cough and breathing difficulty. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he was referred to Rela Hospital. The CT scan revealed the presence of a foreign body and on bronchoscopy examination, a piece of corn of approximately 3 cm in size in the right lung (right lower lobe basal segment) was confirmed.

A team of experts headed by Dr Benhur Joel Shadrach, consultant- Interventional Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, decided to perform a bronchoscopic removal of a foreign body using a Zero Tip Retrieval Basket. The patient was given IV sedation (sleeping dose) bronchoscope was passed through the mouth into the lungs, and the corn was seen tightly fit at the opening of the right lower lobe.

The retrieval basket was passed through the working channel of the bronchoscope. The corn was looped around by the basket and removed in two pieces. Post the procedure the lung showed improvement and he was completely recovered and discharged on the same day with no further complications.

“Foreign body aspiration can be a life-threatening emergency and if not treated on time it would develop a recurrent cough, pneumonia and lung collapse,” said Dr Shadrach. “In this case, the patient approached us after three days of a foreign body entering his lung, and by the time it damaged his bronchus, some sloughing of mucosa was also seen. The timely treatment at our hospital, helped him to get back to his normal life on the same day.”

