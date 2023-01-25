Dressed to delight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marchpast, air show and traditional dance presentations — if the dress rehearsal is anything to go by, this year’s Republic Day is going to be an extravagant affair. On Tuesday, the participants practised their art and put a pre-show on Kamarajar Salai. While one end of the road had men and women dressed in crisp uniforms, the other end had artistes performing folk art forms from the state and across the country. Here are glimpses captured by TNIE lensman R Satish Babu.

